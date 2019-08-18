Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers fall short against Telugu Titans

Chennai: Haryana Steelers winning streak came to end against Telugu Titans in their eight-match of the Pro Kabaddi League season seven at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 18 August 2019.

The Steelers lost the match 40-29 after an off day for Haryana’s defence. Haryana take on U Mumba on Monday, 19 August 2019 at the same venue.

In his very first raid, Vikash Kandola picked up a point for the Steelers. For the first few minutes of the match, both teams were neck and neck. Vikash and Prashanth Kumar Rai were among the points for Haryana Steelers with the defensive unit yet to make a major impact on the match.

Telugu Titans were leading the scorecard in the first half while the Steelers couldn’t score at the same pace as that of their opponents. Brothers Suraj Desai and Siddharth Desai were proving to be a menace for the Haryana defence. The Titans ended the first period with an eight-point lead over the Steelers at 21-13.

At the start of the second period, Vikash was not on the mat. He was removed from the equation during the last raid of the first period. Steelers were eager to get the bonuses and reduce the lead. Haryana though were giving away easy points and the lead had increased to 16 points with 10 minutes left to play.

The Titans from then on played a safe match not making any unnecessary errors and also ensured they maintained their lead. Even though the Steelers tried hard to bring the match within reach their efforts went in vain as they lost 40-29.

Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba

Haryana Steelers will face U Mumba on Monday, 19 August 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Mumba are on 23 points from eight matches and are also in contention for a play-offs spot.

The match is crucial for both the teams as a win would ensure that they remained in the top half of the table. Mumba have won four and lost four while the Steelers have also won four and lost four.

About Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers are one of the newest chapters in the sporting revolution of kabaddi in India. Owned by JSW Sports, the country’s foremost sports firm that has mentored and supported India’s finest athletes in the past decade, the Steelers are rooted at the ancient birthplace of kabaddi and a hotbed of talent, Haryana. The franchise stands for resilience, strength and tenacity. And given their promoters’ stellar success across sports, the Steelers also aim to be athletes that shatter conventions and rewrite history.