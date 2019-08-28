Pro Kabaddi League: All-Round Team Performance Seals Haryana Steelers’ Commanding Win

New Delhi: The Haryana Steelers recorded their third consecutive victory after defeating Gujarat Fortunegiants 41-25 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Vikash Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai led the charge for the Steelers with 23 points between them.

Kandola and Rai got the Haryana Steelers off to a great start with a few raid points in the opening minutes of the match. Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar backed up the raiders with a couple of brilliant tackles as the Steelers took a three-point lead at 7-4.

Kandola put the Steelers in a brilliant position when he effected an all-out in the twelfth minute. Vikas Kale scored a tackle point in the next minute as the Haryana Steelers led by nine points at 16-7. Gujarat scored a couple of tackle points just before the half-time whistle, but the Steelers continued to hold the momentum at 20-11.

Kandola widened the gap at the start of the second half by effecting an all-out for the second time in the match. The Steelers took a huge lead at 27-14. The Haryana Steelers rode on the momentum and ensured that they stayed ahead in the game. Haryana completely dominated the scoreline when Vinay carried out an all-out in the 30th minute.

Gujarat scored a few raid points in the dying minutes of the match, but they couldn’t catch up with the Steelers. Haryana continued to pick up points as they extended their lead. Ravi Kumar scored a tackle point just before the final whistle as the Steelers walked off the mat as winners.

The Haryana Steelers move to the third place in the standings with this victory. They will be looking to continue their stupendous form when they face Puneri Paltan in Bengaluru on Monday, 2 September.