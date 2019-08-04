Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers lose to Tamil Thalaivas 28-35

Patna: The Haryana Steelers played their heart out, but went down 28-35 to the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

Vikash Kandola bolstered the Haryana team after making a return to the side, but the Thalaivas found a way to maintain their lead in the last few minutes of the match.

The Haryana Steelers got off to a great start through fantastic raids by Kandola and Naveen in the opening minutes of the match. Vinay pulled off a brilliant raid point in the sixth minute and Sunil scored a tackle point in the next minute which helped Haryana take a four-point lead. Kandola widened the gap between the two teams when he helped Haryana carry out an all out of the Tamil Thalaivas team in the eleventh minute.

Naveen and Vinay backed up Kandola with a few raid points as the Haryana Steelers ended the first half with a nine-point lead at 19-10.

The Tamil Thalaivas tried to fight back through a tackle point and a few raid points, but raiders Kandola and Naveen ensured that Haryana stay in the lead. Dharmaraj Cheralathan tackled Ajay Thakur in the 26th minute as the Haryana Steelers took a five-point lead at 24-19.

However, the Tamil Thalaivas gained momentum thereafter and clinched raid and tackle points quickly. The Haryana Steelers players fought hard but they couldn’t catch up with the Thalaivas once they were in the lead. The Tamil Thalaivas widened the gap when they scored a tackle point in the 35th minute.

Selvamani K pulled off an excellent raid in the 36th minute and Dharmaraj Cheralathan carried out a super tackle in the 38th minute, but the Thalaivas managed to stay in the lead.

The Tamil Thalaivas scored a tackle point in the dying minutes of the match and clinched their second victory of this season. The Haryana Steelers fought valiantly throughout the match, but they couldn’t catch up with the Thalaivas after conceding the lead.

The Haryana Steelers will be raring to perform when they face Patna Pirates in Patna on Wednesday, 7 August 2019.