Pro-democracy activists block routes to Hong Kong’s airport, flights cancelled

By pragativadinewsservice
Pro-democracy activists
More than a dozen flights were cancelled today as thousands of pro-democracy activists blocked routes to Hong Kong’s airport.

This came a day after protesters and police fought pitched battles in some of the worst violence seen in the city since unrest began three months ago.

Earlier, operators of the Airport Express train suspended services after the station was besieged. Black-clad protesters – hiding from CCTV cameras under umbrellas – built barricades at the bus terminus and attempted to stop traffic on the main road leading to the facility.

Today’s action is the latest in three months of increasingly violent protests sparked initially by opposition to a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, but which morphed into a broader anti-government movement.

