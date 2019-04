Priyanka to hold road show in Ghaziabad today

New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Newly inducted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show in Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

As the poll campaign reached a feverish pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun on Friday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Thursday ¬†that people like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, liquor baron Vijay Mallya fled the country only after a ‘new and alert chowkidaar’ like Narendra Modi came to power.

Earlier the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala saying he wanted to send a message that he loves people of South India.