Priyanka to hold road show in Ghaziabad today

By pragativadinewsservice
New Delhi/ Ghaziabad: Newly inducted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show in Ghaziabad in support of Congress candidate Dolly Sharma.

As the poll campaign reached a feverish pitch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Amroha, Saharanpur and Dehradun on Friday.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said on Thursday  that people like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, liquor baron Vijay Mallya fled the country only after a ‘new and alert chowkidaar’ like Narendra Modi came to power.

Earlier the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala saying he wanted to send a message that he loves people of South India.

 

