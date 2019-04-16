Priyanka likely to take on PM in Varanasi: Sources

New Delhi/Varanasi: Congress general secretary from Uttar Pradesh (East), Priyanka Gandhi, is likely to contest from Varanasi. She will be pitted against Prime Minister.

Media reports quoting reliable sources said that Priyanka could fight the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

Sources said the speculation could in fact turn out to be true. If that happens, the PM Modi-Priyanka contest in Varanasi will turn out to be the biggest battle of 2019 elections, sources said.

Priyanka entered active politics and was appointed the Congress general secretary for UP east in February.

The grand old party is fighting the polls under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala.

Priyanka and Rahul’s mother, the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is fighting the elections from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress pocket borough.