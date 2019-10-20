Priyanka Is Second Indira Gandhi: UP State Chief

Priyanka Gandhi
Lucknow: UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday described Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the “second Indira Gandhi” and a “storm of change.

Lallu expressed his confidence that the party will emerge victorious under Vadra’s leadership in the 2022 state assembly polls.

“This BJP government (headed by Yogi Adityanath) fears both Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as it knows that if the brother-sister hit the streets, it will start sweating,” the state Congress chief said.

“Congress adheres to the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, and serves the country by embarking on the path of truth and non-violence,” Lallu added.

