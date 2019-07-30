Priyanka Gandhi urges PM to divest BJP MLA of political power

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister to “divest” rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of power.

According to latest reports, the Unnao rape survivor battles for her life following a car accident.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka said it was “not too late” for the Prime Minister to take action against Sengar.

Priyanka tweeted: “What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?”

A two-week-old letter to the Supreme Court by the teenager’s family revealed that the henchmen and relatives of the jailed BJP MLA had allegedly threatened them with dire consequences if they did not withdraw the rape case.

Priyanka along with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were expected to meet the survivor at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow where she is being treated.