Priyanka Gandhi kicks off LS poll campaign from Prayagraj

Pryagraj: Congress General Secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday kicked off her political campaign from here.

Gandhi left Swaraj Bhawan, her ancestral home, and arrived at the Bade Hanuman Mandir and offered prayers at the temple.

She then embarked on her much-anticipated boat ride from the Manaiya Ghat in Kachnar tehsil of Prayagraj district.

On the first day of her three-day river ride from Prayagraj to the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will cover the distance up to Sitamarhi ghat in Bhadohi district.

The 47-year-old younger sibling of Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also hold discussion with students onboard the boat.

Gandhi is expected to meet the family members of a slain Central Reserve Police Force trooper who died in February 14 Pulwama attack.