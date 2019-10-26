Priyanka Gandhi criticizes BJP over Gopal Kanda

Chandigarh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has criticized BJP over Gopal Kanda saying that every self-respecting woman should boycott BJP.

She attacked BJP for siding with political leaders who have been accused of harassing women. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti expressed her displeasure at her party’s reported support to Gopal Kanda.

She reminded the saffron party of its moral values and stressed that only people with clean backgrounds should be inducted into the party.

Businessman-turned-politician Gopal Kanda is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a young air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. The girl blamed Kanda in her suicide note. A couple of months later, her mother also allegedly committed suicide.