Priyanka Gandhi claims to be detained by UP police, cops refute allegation

Sonbhadra: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in Narayanpur as the police shifted her from the protest site on Friday.

While Priyanka claimed that she was detained, Uttar Pradesh Police clarified that Priyanka Gandhi wasn’t detained.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi sat on a dharna against the Uttar Pradesh government after she was stopped from visiting Sonbhadra to meet the families of those killed in firing over a land dispute.

Speaking to media, Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Uttar Pradesh government and said she only wanted to meet the kin of the victims injured in the firing over a land dispute.

Notably, at least 10 persons were killed on Wednesday in a shootout over a piece of land in Sonbhadra district. The men accompanying the village head had allegedly opened fire, killing nine people on the spot.