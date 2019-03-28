Priyanka Chopra’s ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ out on Youtube

By pragativadinewsservice
Priyanka Chopra's 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing'
Los Angeles: YouTube’s latest original, ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’, a half-hour special featuring global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been released on the website.

In the special, Chopra meets fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, YouTuber-rapper-actor Awkwafina and U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles (who discusses being sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar). Each guest shares some of her own stories. The theme revolves around just one thing — the one piece of advice that has shaped their lives.

Priyanka’s unscripted special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ is available for free on YouTube’s ad-supported side of things under the actress’ channel.

Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, slated for October 2019 release, on which she is also a producer.

pragativadinewsservice
