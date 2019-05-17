Priyanka Chopra wows in her Cannes debut

Paris: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her debut at the red carpet of 72nd Cannes International Film Festival and the actress took classic to next level.

The actress looked breathtaking in a custom creation by Roberto Cavalli.

Priyanka looked gorgeous in the exquisite black and red embellished ensemble risque slit in her dress at Rocketman premiere during day 3 of the prestigious gala and accessorised herself with her statement silver earrings.

While Priyanka opted for minimal makeup her eyeliner game was on point. She represented Chopard at one of the most renowned film festivals in the world.

Besides, Priyanka’s arrival at the French Riviera for her debut turned all the heads as the actress looked exquisite in the all-white, strapless, chiffon gown, which was inspired by Princess Diana’s Cannes look.

