Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli only Indians on Instagram Rich List 2019

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli are the only two Indians on Hopperhq.com’s Instagram Rich List 2019.

Priyanka took the 19th spot with $271,000 earned per post, while Virat was at the 23rd spot with $196,000 earned with each post. Virat is ahead of the likes of Barcelona forward Luis Suarez, UFC great Conor McGregor, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

Priyanka has paid partnerships with several brands including skincare, stationery and other stuff. Virat, on the other hand, promotes a popular sportswear brand on Instagram.

The list was topped by reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner with $1,266,000 earned with each promoted post.

Others on the list include singers Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who also is the most followed person on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi hold the top 3 spots in the sports category. Ronda Rousey and Serena Williamson only women in the top 16 of Instagram Rich List for sports.

The list is released annually and ranks celebs, sports personalities and others based on how much they charge for each of their promoted posts on Instagram.