Priyanka Chopra in USA Today’s 50 most powerful women list

Los Angeles: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as one of the 50 most powerful women in entertainment in USA Today’s power icons list.

Priyanka made it to the list alongside three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lawrence and stars like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Tina Fey.

Talking to the media on getting featured in the list Priyanka said, “I feel privileged to share this platform with these amazing women who have each pushed through their own challenges and created their own realities and today stand shoulders above everyone in their chosen careers. It does give one a feeling of achievement.”

Priyanka was earlier on the Forbes 100 most influential list in November 2018 and Variety’s 500 Most Influential list, which came out in December last year.

Priyanka recently featured in husband and musician Nick Jonas’ video Sucker, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will be next seen in “The Sky is Pink” alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.