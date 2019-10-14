Private Sector Multi-speciality Hospital to come up soon in Rourkela soon

Bhubaneswar: In another step towards “Mo Sarkar” initiative, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy held a discussion with the members of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) today in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall. The matters relating to the development of trade, commerce and industry were discussed in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary collected the feedback and input from the RCCI members and asked concerned departments to examine feasibility of the suggestion. Tripathy advised RCCI to promote diversification in the industrial sector and o promote non-mineral and downstream industries for creation of more self-employment and job opportunities.

Discussions in the meeting showed that State’s initiative to invite private sector investment in high-quality tertiary health care has led to the establishment of a multi-specialty hospital at Rourkela. The hospital named as ‘Jayaprakash Hospital and Research Center’ is being constructed expeditiously in the city. The project is being developed over a land parcel of 5 acres. Different departments of the hospital are in various stages of completion. It would be a three hundred bed hospital with an investment of Rs. 100 cr. Around 750 persons including doctors and paramedics would be employed in the hospital. The Director of the Hospital Mr. Sanjay Bansal said,” the hospital can come up to full swing operation within two months”.

Cardiac and neuro care would be the focus area of this multi-specialty hospital. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy assured all possible support for early completion and commissioning of the hospital.

The members of RCCI extended their gratitude to Government for taking up the steel city of Rourkela as one of the two smart cities of Odisha. The need for development of a new wholesale market at outskirts of the city; establishment of a smart industrial park near the city; development of Transport Nagaras along Rourkela-Lathikata NH, Rourkela-Rajgangpur State High Way and Rourkela-Biramitrapur NH; creation of more entry points to the city by construction on bridges over the rivers Brahmani, Koel, and Sankh; development of multi-car parking system; construction of modem public auditorium; lowering of power tariff for MSMEs to make them competitive with neighboring States; creation of one new IDCO industrial estate as existing two industrial estates ( Rourkela and Kalunga) are now saturated; ease of doing business; establishment of regulated market complex at Baluhgat; implementation of Sarbakshyama Nana in Rourkela Corporation area; regular air connectivity to Rourkela; upgradation of Rourkela Railway station from NSG3 to NSG2 level, extension of the running of Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express and Garib Ratha Express to Rourkela, one new train from Rourkela to Balasore via Bhadrak and one more intercity express between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to run daily in opposite directions were discussed in the meeting were elaborately discussed in the meeting.

The eight-member team led by President of RCC Prabin Garg and Ex-President Aditya Mohapatra participated in the deliberations.