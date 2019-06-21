Private school set ablaze by miscreants in Kendrapara sadar

Kendrapara: A private school has been set ablaze by some unidentified miscreants in Keshapur under Sadar police limits of Kendrapara district late Wednesday night.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

According to sources, miscreants set fire to the school and caused damages to lots of things including important documents & furniture. At least four rooms of the private school have been gutted in the inferno.

While the incident occurred last night, the matter came to fore after the teachers and students arrived at the school today morning.

On being informed, local police reached the spot to investigate. While the exact reason behind the act is unknown, cops have initiated a probe into the matter, sources said.