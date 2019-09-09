Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar reunites with Yash Raj Films

Mumbai: Kesari actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly reunited with Yash Raj films for his upcoming project Prithviraj, the poster of which was revealed on Monday.

The day is special for Akshay Kumar as it also coincides the 52nd birthday of the actor.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adrash also shared the teaser of the announcement of the film on his Twitter handle.

BIGGG NEWS… Yash Raj Films and Akshay Kumar reunite… Akshay in and as the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan… Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi… Titled #Prithviraj… #Diwali2020 release… Link: https://t.co/44zXy8QSxl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2019

The film directed by Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi under the banner of Yash Raj Films will be released in Diwali 2020.n The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film, who will be seen as Sanyogita.

The actor recently starred in a historical war drama, Kesari which collected Rs 154 crore at the domestic box office.