Prithvi not willing to contest from Begunia Assembly seat: OPCC chief

Bhubaneswar: Prithvi Ballav Patnaik, fielded by Congress from Begunia Assembly constituency, has expressed his unwillingness to contest the upcoming elections in Odisha.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had on Tuesday night nominated Prithvi, son of former CM late J.B. Patnaik, as its MLA candidate for Begunia.

Talking to media persons here today, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said that Prithvi has apprised him of his unwillingness to contest the election.

“Since Prithvi is not willing to contest the polls from Begunia, we will find an alternative candidate very soon,” the OPCC chief said.

Congress had fielded Prithvi from Begunia Assembly seat against Biju Janata Dal’s Rajendra Kumar Sahoo and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Risabh Nanda for the ensuing 2019 polls.