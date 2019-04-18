Prime accused in murder of BJP supporter held

Ganjam: Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused involved in the murder of a BJP supporter, Santosh Pati, at Kadalijhola village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district last evening.

The accused has been identified as Kumar Nayak.

According to sources, a dispute had ensued between supporters of two political parties over tearing of posters in the village. The situation took an ugly turn after a group of assailants attacked Santosh Pati (28), a supporter of the BJP, with iron rods and lathis.

He was rescued and rushed to the Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

However, police initiated a probe into the matter and arrested Kumar today. Meanwhile, a manhunt is on to zero in on the other culprits involved in the crime.