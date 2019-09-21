Primary school teacher in Vigilance net

Balasore: Vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at four places of a primary school teacher in Balasore district on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Manjushree Nayak. She is posted as a teacher at Panchanibag Primary school in the district.

Acting on the allegation against the teacher, the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous raids at four places including her nephew’s house in Bikash Nagar, her in-laws’ house and her husband’s fish farm in Gudipahir.

Several documents and some valuables have been seized, sources said. However, the exact amount of his assets is yet to be ascertained.

