President, VP greet nation on eve of Holi

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and the vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, have wished the nation on the eve of Holi festival.

In his message on the eve of Holi, the President has said “On the occasion of the joyous festival of Holi, I convey my greetings to all fellow citizens in India and abroad. This festival is a celebration of spring and of our sense of fraternity and mutual goodwill. May the confluence of colours bring positive energy to all our families and our shared society. ”

Similarly, the Vice President, in his Holi festival greetings said that the festival of colours Holi, celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, is a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

It is a festival that expresses joy, camaraderie and conviviality, he added.