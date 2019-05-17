President, Vice Prez greet people on eve of Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu have greeted the people on the eve of Buddha Purnima.

The President, in his message, said, “The values of non-violence, peace, compassion and service to humanity embodied in the teachings of Lord Buddha have profoundly influenced human history and the course of civilization.

He said, “These teachings have become even more relevant in the present times. The President expressed hope that Lord Buddha’s message will infuse people’s thoughts, words and deeds and guide them towards greater compassion, love and fraternity.

In his message, the Vice President said, “Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth and his eternal message of non-violence and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe to strive towards a more fulfilling life and a world where all people live together and shaping it together into a peaceful, inclusive, sustainable globe.”

He called upon people to commit themselves to the path of righteousness, compassion and universal friendship shown by Lord Buddha.