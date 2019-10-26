President, Vice President Greet Nation On Eve Of Deepawali

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the nation on the eve of Deepawali.

In his message, the President said: “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I convey greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad. Deepawali marks the triumph of hope over despair, good over evil and light over darkness.”

“Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing. May this festival of lights radiate happiness, peace and prosperity in every home across the country,” President Kovind added.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said that this ‘festival of lights’ is the celebration of perpetual power of the good and its capability to conquer all evil. It tells us that truth and virtue alone triumph in the end.

“Deepawali is heralded as one of the most significant festivals of India and is celebrated across the country and throughout the world,” he said.

“The ‘festival of lights’ inspires us to move from darkness towards light, from ignorance towards wisdom and from melancholy towards bliss,” Vice President Naidu added.

He further said, “Deepawali is the harbinger of hope and beckons to us to take the initiative to light a lamp rather than cursing the darkness. It is also a celebration of the light of humanity that burns within each and every one of us that is capable of showing us the path of righteousness even at the darkest of the times. Deepawali urges us to keep this light burning bright so that we may continue to endeavor to build a better, more humane, peaceful and compassionate world. May this festival bring harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.”