New Delhi: India President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a two-nation visit to the Philippines and Japan from October 17th to 23rd.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Mr Kovind is visiting Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

Vijay Thakur Singh, MEA Secretary (East), said the President will be in the Philippines from October 17th to 21st and in Japan from October 21st to 23rd.