President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on eve of Durga Puja

National
By pragativadinewsservice
President Ram Nath Kovind
6

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the eve of Durga Puja.

In his message, Kovind said, Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil and also strengthens the belief that ultimately truth and justice prevail.

Related Posts

Railways to use ISS to detect terrorists

Defence Minister increases assistance to martyrs’ families…

It will be an honour to be Delhi CM: Gautam Gambhir

The President said this belief inspires people to follow the path of honesty, truth and justice. He added that by doing so, we will succeed in taking the benefits of development to even the most deprived sections of society.

The President urged the people to celebrate this festival with full fervour, enthusiasm and harmony.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Railways to use ISS to detect terrorists

Defence Minister increases assistance to martyrs’ families…

It will be an honour to be Delhi CM: Gautam Gambhir

1 of 3,029