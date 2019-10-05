President Ram Nath Kovind greets people on eve of Durga Puja

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people on the eve of Durga Puja.

In his message, Kovind said, Durga Puja symbolises the victory of good over evil and also strengthens the belief that ultimately truth and justice prevail.

The President said this belief inspires people to follow the path of honesty, truth and justice. He added that by doing so, we will succeed in taking the benefits of development to even the most deprived sections of society.

The President urged the people to celebrate this festival with full fervour, enthusiasm and harmony.