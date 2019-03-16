President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma awards to various personalities on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhavan for their contribution to the society.

As many as 112 personalities were selected for the Padma awards this year. This was announced on the eve of Republic Day.

The Padma awards are conferred upon ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, mountaineer Bachendri Pal and folk singer Teejan Bai.

Tycoon Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati of the MDH fame received Padma Bhushan. Cricketer Gautam Gambhir and footballer Sunil Chhetri were awarded the Padma Shri.

The first set of Padma award was given on March in which President Kovind had presented one Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and forty-six Padma Shri Awards.