President, Prime Minister  greet the people on Diwali

New Delhi: The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

“May this festival of lights bring new light to the lives of all of us and our country will always be lighted with happiness, prosperity and good fortune” the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

The President also took to Twitter and wrote:

Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Deepawali.

Let us on this day try to bring happiness in the lives of those who are less fortunate and needy by lighting the lamp of love, care and sharing

