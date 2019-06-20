President presents road map for new Modi govt, stresses on $5 trillion economy

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the Parliament and presented the road map for the Government of India.

Kovind’s speech highlighted the work for achieving $5 trillion economy to education of soldiers’ children in the coming years of the new Modi dispensation.

Dwelling upon water conservation, the President said it is a priority and will be emphasized through the government’s policies.

He said a Jal Shakti ministry has been created for this very purpose. The President said: “The new India, with Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore’s ideals, will move towards the formation of an India where people’s minds are free of fear, and their head is high with self-respect.”

Kovind dwelt upon the most important issues faced by the country and outlined his government’s vision on how to tackle the biggest problems while growing the country economically, socially and culturally.

Apart from Members of both houses of Parliament (MPs), the session was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-elected Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.