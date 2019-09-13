President Kovind to visit Odisha on Sept 27 & 28

kovind
Bhubaneswar: The State Government has started preparation for the two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the State on September 27 and September 28.

A high-level meeting to review the preparations relating to aircraft, guard of honour, security arrangements, accommodation, carcade and transport arrangements, medical and health care for the VVIP, uninterrupted power supply, barricading was held at the DG Camp in Bhubaneswar today.

The meeting was led by Director General of Police Odisha Bijay Kumar Sharma who discussed various security aspects

IG of Police Operation, ADG Coastal security, officials from the intelligence department, Ganjam SP, stakeholders and top cops of other departments were also present in the meeting.

Sources said, on September 28 the president will attend a function at the Army Air Defence College at Golabandha in Ganjam district.

 

