President Kovind inaugurates bunker museum at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated an underground Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. On the occasion, the president also laid the foundation stone of reconstruction of Governor’s Office-cum-Residence.

The thematic underground bunker museum spread over an area of 15,000 sq.ft. will be opened for the general public through prior online booking later during the year.

The Bunker Museum has Virtual Reality Booths in which visitors can time-travel to the 19th century when the bunker was constructed to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships. The history of Raj Bhavan has also been depicted in another section.

Jal Bhushan, the office and residence of the Governor of Maharashtra, has a history of nearly 200 years. The House has undergone several modifications and renovations. Apart from serving as the office and residence of the Governor, ‘Jal Bhushan’ also has a Conference Room, a Meeting Room, a Dining Room and offices of the Secretary to Governor, ADC, Private Secretary and PRO to the Governor.