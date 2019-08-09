President Kovind hosts ‘At Home’ for freedom fighters

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind hosted an ‘At Home’ reception for freedom fighters on the 77th anniversary of Quit India Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

On the occasion, the President honoured and felicitated 78 freedom fighters from across the country.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah and other dignitaries were present.

The two freedom fighters from Odisha–Sahadev Behera of Nayagarh and Nilamani Samal of Jajpur–attended the ‘At Home’ reception today.

Behera (96) was born in Kantilo of Nayagarh in 1923. In 1938, he took the lead and raised voice against the torture of former local king. The British ruler had ordered the arrest of Behera.

He remained disguise for one year and two months to evade the arrest. He had also taken part in the Quit India Movement. After independence, he dedicated himself to social service in the locality.

Similarly, Samal (90) was born in Balipadia village of Jajpur and participated in the Quit India Movement in 1942. He was also involved in the attack on Badachana police station. He was a close associate of noted freedom fighter Brundaban Tripathy.

He was arrested by the British ruler and spent three years and six months in jail in Cuttack.