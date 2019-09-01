President Kovind greets people on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greetings to the people of the nation on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, also known as Ganeshotsav.

In his message, Kovind said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I convey greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad.”

“The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who epitomises learning, knowledge and prosperity. These represent values and goals that we must imbibe to achieve national development and welfare for all sections of society,” Kovind said.

“Let us all celebrate this festival with traditional fervour and gaiety,” the President added.