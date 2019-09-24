President Kovind confers National Service Scheme Awards 2017-18

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
National Service Scheme Awards
The President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presenting the national service scheme awards 2017-18, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on December 21, 2017.
14

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred national Service Scheme Awards 2017-18 in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Related Posts

New education policy must focus on comprehensive history of…

Earthquake hits PoK; 19 killed, over 300 injured

ECoR running special trains via Odisha to clear additional…

Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry confers the National Service Scheme Award every year to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by universities and Senior Secondary Councils, NSS Units/ Programme Officers and NSS Volunteers.

The NSS Scheme was launched on 24th September 1969. This year is the Golden Jubilee year of NSS.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

New education policy must focus on comprehensive history of…

Earthquake hits PoK; 19 killed, over 300 injured

ECoR running special trains via Odisha to clear additional…

1 of 6,653