President Kovind confers National Service Scheme Awards 2017-18

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today conferred national Service Scheme Awards 2017-18 in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry confers the National Service Scheme Award every year to recognise and reward outstanding contributions towards voluntary community service made by universities and Senior Secondary Councils, NSS Units/ Programme Officers and NSS Volunteers.

The NSS Scheme was launched on 24th September 1969. This year is the Golden Jubilee year of NSS.