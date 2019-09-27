President Kovind arrives in Odisha on two-day visit

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar today on a two-day visit to Odisha.

As per reports, the President along with his wife Sabita Kovind reached the Bhubaneswar Airport in a special flight of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Rajkamal, at 2:30 pm.

Kovind was accorded a warm welcome by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, DGP BK Sharma and Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at BPI airport. The President immediately left for Gopalpur in Ganjam district on an IAF helicopter.

Reportedly, the President has reached at Army Air Defence (AD) College in Gopalpur, where he will have a night halt today.

As per the scheduled programme, Kovind will attend the 25th convocation day function of the institution to be held at 8:30 am tomorrow. He will also address the members of the Army AD College in the event tomorrow.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Ganjam district administration in Berhampur to ensure the safety of the President.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said, “12 platoons of police forces have been deployed to tackle with any untoward situation during the President’s visit. Besides, 100 officers including SPs, DSPs and Inspectors are constantly monitoring the security arrangements in the entire city.”

The President will leave for New Delhi via Bhubaneswar tomorrow.