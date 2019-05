New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has invited the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party Narendra Modi to form the new Government at the Centre.

Kovind today appointed Narendra Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India.

He requested Mr Modi to advise him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.