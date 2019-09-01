President appoints new governors in 5 states, TN BJP chief gets Telangana

New Delhi: The new governors in five states were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the new governors will take charge of their respective offices.

The notification said Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the governor of Telangana. She has replaced E.S.L. Narasimhan as the governor of Telangana.

The former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh. Kalraj Mishra, who was the Governor of Himachal, has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Former union minister Arif Mohammad Khan has been appointed as the new governor of Kerala. He succeeds P. Sathasivam as the Kerala governor. Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra, replacing outgoing governor Vidyasagar Rao.