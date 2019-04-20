Preponement of summer vacation in schools: HC seeks reply from Odisha govt

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the State Government in response to a case filed which has challenged the preponement of summer vacation in schools this year.

Hearing the case filed by advocate Siba Narayan Biswal, a bench comprising Chief Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri and Justice Krushnaram Mohapatra have sought answers from the State Government.

The notices have been issued to Chief Secretary, School & Mass Education (S&ME) Secretary, and Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary.

According to the petition, there are 200 working days for Class I to V students and 220 working days for Class VI to X. However, the Odisha Government declared the summer holidays 20 days ahead in view of the heat wave conditions across Odisha.

The petitioner has alleged that instead of rescheduling the school timing in the morning, the state government pre-poned the summer vacation thereby hampering the studies of the students.

The petitioner has further urged the High Court to immediately quash the vacation the order issued by the Odisha government.