Preparations On For Ensuing Konark Festival-2019

Bhubaneswar: Administrative preparations have been geared up for ensuing Konark Festival-2019. A high level meeting to this effect was held under Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in State Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall today wherein Secretary Tourism and Sports & Youth Affairs Vishal Kumar Dev outlined the issues for discussion.

The matters relating to the sequence of the programmes, selection of items and troops were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary directed to focus on the quality of the programmes and participating troops for escalating the festival to the world-class tourism and cultural show.

It was decided in the meeting that the cultural troop from Indonesia would present their performance at the festival. The troops having national and international reckon from different parts of India would present their programmes. Chief Secretary Tripathy directed to give place to various classical dance and songs of India along with the Odissi dance and music. The Konark Festival-2019 would be held from 1st to 5th December, the peak tourist season in Odisha. Each day there would be an Odissi programme followed by other classical dances. The dances like Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Mohiniattam, Manipuri etc would be presented by the troops from various states.

Secretary Tourism Mr Dev appraised that Konark Festival would be followed by other great cultural events like Mukteswar Festival from 14th to 16th January, Rajarani Festival from 18th to 20th January and Dhauli Utsav from 6th– 8th February. The administration has started advance preparations for these festivals.

Secretary Culture and Odia Language Manoranjan Panigrahi, Secretary Tourism Vishal Kumar Dev along with Dance and Song Experts from different parts of Odisha participated in the discussion.