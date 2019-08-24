Preparations in final stage for Nuakhai fest in Western Odisha

Sambalpur: Western Odisha is all set to celebrate the agrarian festival of the region ‘Nuakhai’, the ‘Lagna’ (auspicious time) of which has been scheduled for September 3 this year.

As per tradition, Pundit Mahasabha was held on Saturday at Jhaduapada-based Bramhapura temple in the district. It was decided that on September 3, from morning 10.05 am to 10.20 am, Nabanna (newly harvested rice) will be offered in Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur.

On the occasion, people will offer Nabanna, the newly harvested paddy, to Goddesses Samaleswari and later to their presiding deities on Nuakhai.

“Nabanna is first offered to Maa Samleshwari then people take it to their home and distribute it among family members and this year also the Pundit Mahasabha decided to observe this festival with traditional instruments of dhol, Nisan and Mahuri ahead of the harvest festival of Nuakhai,” said a priest.

While Goddess Samaleswari was worshipped in Sambalpur, residents of Bolangir offered prayers to Goddess Patneswari. Goddess Sureshwari was worshipped in Subarnapur while it was Goddess Sekharbasini in Sundargarh. Similarly, in Sonepur, several groups have now started special rehearsals for programmes.

Women, who play a vital role in Nuakhai celebration, wake up before dawn to get ready for the rituals which begin by drawing of ‘Jhoti’ in the houses. The latter half of the day was spent in the kitchen for preparing special delicacies like Moong Bara, Ras Bara, Suji Manda, Chaul Manda, Kakra Pitha and Kheeri.

Moreover, the agrarian festival of the region has the charm of its own as all the members of the family, irrespective of where they are, congregate on the day and celebrate the festival together. Youngsters in the family also seek the blessings of the elders setting aside all the differences.