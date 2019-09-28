Premium Menswear brand ‘Selected Homme’ announces Saif Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador

Mumbai: Premium European Menswear brand Selected Homme has announced Saif Ali Khan as their brand ambassador in India.

The epitome of sophistication and charisma, Saif lends himself seamlessly to the wide array of styles and silhouettes offered in the Autumn Winter 2019 collection of Selected Homme.

SELECTED HOMME, the authentic brand with a minimalistic expression and a clear focus on quality is powered with two distinct philosophies – BLACK Label and WHITE Label. The brand offers superior styles for the evolved customer with an impeccable sense of taste & quality. The collection appeals to fashion-conscious men who have a keen sense of personal style. SELECTED HOMME’S collection ranges from ageless classics to contemporary essentials such as ultimate streetwear denims, bespoke tailored blazers, jackets, pinstripe suits, and signature footwear.

Speaking on the announcement, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India, said, “Saif Ail Khan is the unprecedented Selected Homme man. He embodies the Selected Homme spirit of being classic and sophisticated, not only with his fashion sense but also with his immaculate personality.

Speaking on the partnership, Saif Ali Khan commented, “Selected Homme is an extension of my personality – sharp, understated and striking! It’s also a brand with a soul and that makes this partnership all the more meaningful. Selected is committed to making every collection as sustainable as possible. And sustainable down to the fibre, driving positive change in the way they’re designed and sourced to create SELECTED products. I believe that’s investing in the future and I’m excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold.”

About SELECTED HOMME: Established in 1997, SELECTED HOMME is a premium menswear brand, with a strong focus on quality, premium fabric and fit. Powered with two distinct philosophies- BLACK Label and WHITE Label, the brand offers superior styles for the evolved customer with an impeccable sense of taste & quality. The collection appeals to fashion-conscious men who have a keen sense of their personal style. SELECTED HOMME is present in 15 countries through more than 2500 wholesalers worldwide.