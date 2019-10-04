Premature retirement order issued against two more corrupt officials in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to weed out officers and employees of doubt integrity or inefficiency from public service to ensure efficiency in administration, the state government today issued premature retirement orders against two more corrupt officials.

As per reports, former Deputy Conservator of Forests, Khariar Division of Nuapada District has been given compulsory retirement for amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income and Assistant Civil Supplies Officer in Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Department for disproportionate assets, undue favour to rice millers and dereliction in duty.

As per reports, Sarat Chandra Panda, was posted as Deputy Conservator of Forests, Khariar Division, Dist-Nuapada in 2017. He was booked by the State Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case for acquiring assets in his name and in the name of his family members, to the tune of more than Rs 4.5 crores to his known legal sources of income.

During investigation of the case, bank deposits of more than Rs.4 crores was found in his name and his family members. It was ascertained that the cash was deposited by him during demonetisation in Nov 2016 in the accounts of his family members. This is the highest detection of cash in the account of a government servant & family members in Odisha.

“Sarat Chandra Panda was placed under suspension from 26.2.2017 to 21.6.2019. He has neither obtained any permission nor did he furnish any information regarding transactions of moveable and immovable properties acquired by him. These are violations of provisions of Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1959. He is one of the most corrupt officers in all the Government including Forest Department,” an official statement said.

Similarly, Ashok Kumar Majhi, ACSO in Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department, has been given premature retirement following serious charges of corruption and negligence in duty.

As per reports, during his service period, Majhi has been involved in accumulating disproportionate assets and undue favour to rice millers in Nuapada and Deogarh. Besides, he also failed to discharge his duties during cyclone ‘Fani’ for which he is under suspension.

Earlier today, the state government had issued premature retirement orders against Basanta Kumar Behera, former Dhenkanal Regional Transport Officer (RTO), and Dilip Kumar Nag, former deputy commissioner Excise Northern Division in Sambalpur for having serious corruption charges.

With this, premature retirement orders have been issued against a total of four corrupt officials today.