Prem Singh Tamang takes oath as new Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as PS Golay, today took over as the New Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The Governor of Sikkim Mr. Ganga Prasad administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Golay and his council of ministers in Palzor Stadium at Gangtok amidst a huge gathering of people. The portfolios will be allowed later.

The Council of Ministers who took the oath are Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sonam Lama, B. S. Pant, Mani Kumar Sharma, Arun Upreti, Loknath Sharma, Mingma Norbu, Karma Loday Bhutia, Bhim Hang Subba and Sanjit Kharel.

Outgoing Chief Minister Pawan Chaling, SDF, Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court were present in the ceremony along with opposition party leaders.