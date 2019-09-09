Pregnant woman found dead in Kendrapada; kin cry foul

Kendrapara: A pregnant woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demand in Giribandha village under Aul police limits in Kendrapara district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Samal. She was seven months pregnant.

The family members of the woman lodged a complaint at Aul police station alleging that her husband and mother-in-law murdered her for not fulfilling their demand for dowry.

The family members said Sumitra had married Dhabaleswar Samal six years ago. Dhabaleswar used to pick up quarrel with Sumitra and torture her over dowry-related issues, the family members alleged.

She was found dead in her bedroom today. On getting information, police rushed to the village and sent the body for post-mortem. The police registered a case and detained the deceased’s husband for interrogation.

The actual reason behind the woman’s death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives, the police official said.