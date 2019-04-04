Pregnant woman commits suicide in Malkangiri village

Malkangiri: A pregnant woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison over a suspected family dispute at Haladikunda village in Malkangiri district last night.

The deceased was identified as Sukri Madkami.

As per the statement recorded by Sukri’s husband Inga Madkami, Sukri consumed poison last night following which she was admitted to Mathili hospital. She was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors.

Police have registered a case regarding the incident.

While a detailed investigation into the case is underway, it is suspected that Sukri took the extreme step over some family feud, police sources said.