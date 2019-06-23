Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 1 km in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A pregnant woman was carried on a stretcher for 1 km from Kathipadar village in Nayagarh district as ambulance failed to reach the village due to the non-motorable road.

According to sources, the woman complained of labour pain following which her family members contacted the 108 ambulance service.

Even though the ambulance arrived but it was halted around one kilometre away from the pickup point, due to the poor road connectivity, sources added.

With no other options left, the woman was carried on the stretcher by the family members and locals for one kilometre to reach the ambulance. The woman was then taken to the hospital in a 108 ambulance.