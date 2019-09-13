Pregnant woman carried on cot for 5 km in Koraput village

By pragativadinewsservice
Pregnant woman carried on cot
Koraput: A pregnant woman was carried on cot for 5 kilometres to reach the ambulance after the emergency vehicle failed to reach Kaliambo village under Dumbaguda GP in Dasmantpur block in Koraput district today due to non-motorable road.

According to reports, Umakanta Bisoi’s wife Horsomani Bisoi experienced labour pain this morning following which the family members contacted the 108 Ambulance service. However, the ambulance was forced to halt at Dumbaguda chowk as the road to Kaliambo village was non-motorable.

With no other options left, the family members somehow managed to carry the woman on a cot for 5 kms to reach the chowk where the ambulance was stationed. She was then shifted to the nearby hospital.

In the meanwhile, the residents of Kaliambo village have alleged that despite repeated complaints, the district administration is yet to pay heed to their demand of constructing proper road their village as a result which the ambulance vehicles fail to reach at the time of emergency.

