Pregnant woman carried on cot for 4 km to reach hosp in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A pregnant woman was carried on a cot for four kilometres as the ambulance service failed to reach the Juikhola village in Kandhamal district due to lack of bridge connectivity.

According to sources, the woman of Juikhola village in Kandhamal district complained of labour pain after which her family members contacted the 108 ambulance service.

However, the ambulance driver expressed his inability to reach the pick-up point due to lack of bridge connectivity to Juikhola village.

With no options left, the woman’s family members carried her on the cot for around 4 kilometres from where she was taken to a hospital.

The woman delivered a healthy baby girl at the hospital and their health condition is stated to be stable, sources said.