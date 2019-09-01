Pregnant woman carried on cot for 3-kms in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A pregnant woman was carried on a cot as ambulance service failed to reach Amalabhatta village in Malkangiri district due to poor road connectivity.

According to sources, the woman of Amalabhatta village under Khairaput block in Malkangiri district complained of labour pain after which her family members contacted the 108 ambulance service.

However, the ambulance driver expressed his inability to reach the pick-up point due to the non-motorable road.

With no options left, the woman’s family members carried her on the cot for around 3 kilometres from where she was taken to a hospital in Khairaput.

The woman delivered a healthy baby girl at the hospital and their health condition is stated to be stable, sources said.