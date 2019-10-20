Pregnant woman carried on cot for 2 km in Sonepur

By pragativadinewsservice
Pregnant woman carried on cot
Sonepur: A pregnant woman was carried on a cot for 2 kms after the 102 ambulance failed to reach the village due to poor road connectivity.

According to sources, the woman, Lalita Bhoi of Masinapalli village under Durjanaitala panchayat in the district experienced a labour pain last night. Following this, the family members contacted the emergency service.

The driver, however, reached near the village but could not reach the pick-up point due to poor road condition.

With no option left, the family members along with village ASHA worker carried the woman on a cot for 2 kms. The woman after reaching the ambulance was shifted to hospital.

